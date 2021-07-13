COVID-19 cases on the rise in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Flathead County health officials are reporting a continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

Recent case investigations show that many of the newest local cases of COVID-19 are occurring in clusters, where several people are infected or exposed at the same time, according to FCCHD. The increase in cases appears to be driven by social events and gatherings.

Health officials are urging residents “to make responsible choices and to take all necessary precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

“When a positive case is identified, our staff initiates a case investigation and works with the infected individual to help determine all close contacts that may have been exposed during their infectious period,” said FCCHD Health Officer Joe Russell.

“Close contacts who are unvaccinated are required to follow the CDC guidelines for self-quarantine and testing,” Russell continued. “However, fully vaccinated individuals who are exposed may continue regular activities as long as they remain asymptomatic.”

FCCHD is continuing to recommend that all eligible individuals receive a free COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccines are available at the health department, local clinics and pharmacies, and various pop-up clinics. Click here for additional information.

“We are excited to see that 43% of our community has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and we encourage any eligible individual who is interested to go and receive the vaccine,” stated Russell.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows there have been 12,609 cases confirmed in Flathead County including 12,380 recoveries and 103 deaths. There were 126 active cases as of Tuesday.