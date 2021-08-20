Watch
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Ravalli County

Posted at 5:31 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 19:31:38-04

HAMILTON — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise in Ravalli County.

Ravalli County Public Health Director Tiffany Webber says the department is “seeing the expected secondary spike with daily increase in reported positive cases."

Webber notes 25 cases were reported Thursday and an additional 35 cases had been reported to the health department as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Ravalli County Public Health is continuing to trace confirmed positive cases in an effort to identify contacts. However, Webber says that due to the “increase of cases, delays will occur in contact calls.”

People who are sick or know they have been exposed to someone who is sick are advised to stay home.

“Handwashing, physical distancing and masking is still the best practice to keep individuals healthy,” a news release reads. “Vaccine is our best chance for reaching community immunity and decreasing individual severity of illness.”

The Montana COVID-`19 tracking website shows 3,458 cases have been confirmed in Ravalli County including 3,349 recoveries and 51 deaths.

A total of 18,381 people are fully immunized against COVID-19 in Ravalli County representing 48% of the eligible population.

