COVID-19 cases rising in Lake County

POLSON — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lake County with two new COVID-19 related deaths being reported Wednesday morning.

The New York Times was reporting Wednesday that Lake County has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the country.

There were 29 new and 253 active COVID-19 cases reported in Lake County on Wednesday.

Lake County Health Services Director Emily Colomeda tells MTN News the county is averaging 30-to-40 new cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis. Colomeda said the majority of new cases are coming from unvaccinated residents and noted the COVID-19 vaccine is the best form of protection against the virus.

“You know talk to your doctors about getting vaccinated, wear a mask when you’re out in public, try to avoid crowds as much as possible, do things to protect yourself, you know it’s up to them to decide what level of risk they want to take but just understand that their actions also have consequences, not just for themselves but for other people,” said Colomeda.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 60 COVID-19 related deaths in Lake County. Overall, there have been 3,921 overall confirmed cases including 3,608 recoveries. Additionally, 66% of the county's eligible population is fully vaccinated representing 15,523 residents.