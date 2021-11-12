COVID-19 clinics for veterans scheduled im Missoula

MISSOULA — Missoula-area veterans and their spouses and caregivers will be able to get their COVID-19 booster or vaccine from Montana VA during a three-day clinic next week.

The Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 booster vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Missoula County Fairgrounds inside the Commercial Building.

First, second, and third doses of the Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccines will also be available during the clinics.

“Regardless of a person’s age or health status, the Delta variant is a disease that is equally infectious unless we have the protection that the COVID-19 vaccines offer. All the data suggests that vaccines reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and, more importantly, of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19,” noted Montana VA Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman.

“Vaccines are the best way we can protect veterans, employees, and all Montana communities against COVID-19. Booster shots allow us to better protect those at higher risk, the healthcare teams who care for them, and our communities," Dr. Hayman added.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommends that people who completed an original two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago should get a booster if they fall into one of these categories:

Persons age 65 years and older

Persons age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Persons age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Persons age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

The CDC recommends a booster shot for people who received a J&J (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine who are 18 years or older and who were vaccinated at least two months ago.

Veterans who meet the above eligibility requirements are encouraged to call and schedule an appointment as soon as possible. Appointments are limited, and veterans must call the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again to be scheduled. The Montana VA scheduling line is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Unenrolled veterans and veterans’ spouses, caregivers, and household family members are eligible to receive booster shots through Montana VA under the authorization of the SAVE LIVES Act.

Non-veterans must call the MTVAHCS scheduling line at 877-468-8387 and select Option 2, and then Option 2 again to schedule an appointment. Veterans’ spouses, caregivers, and household family members must be registered prior to receiving their booster shots.

Each person must bring their vaccine card in order to receive a booster shot. Masking is required at all Montana VA booster events. As booster clinics are scheduled, this information will be available on the Montana VA Health Care System’s webpage.

