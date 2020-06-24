COVID-19 concerns close Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country has closed down due to COVID-19 concerns.

Director Cindy Hooker told MTN News on Wednesday morning that the facility has closed as a precautionary measure after a staffer came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Hooker says the testing center reported it's unlikely that the staff person is positive because he has not shown any symptoms.

However, the Columbia Falls facility is taking caution to keep the kids and families safe.

Hooker says staff test results should come back no later than Friday.

Assuming that all tests are negative, Hooker told MTN News the Boys and Girls Club of Glacier Country will reopen on Monday, June 29.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

- information from Maren Siu included in this report.