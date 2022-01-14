COVID-19 immunization clinics to end at Flathead County Fairgrounds

KALISPELL — The mass COVID-19 immunization clinics at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell will be shutting down on Feb. 1.

However, the Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) notes vaccines will still be available in Flathead County.

FCCHD will administer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment at the Flathead City-County Health Department Immunization Clinic. Additionally, local pharmacies, healthcare providers, and pop-up clinics throughout the county are also administering vaccines.

People who are interested in receiving a vaccine can click here vaccinefinder.org and type in their zip code to find vaccine availability near them.

“There are still several mass vaccine clinics occurring over the course of this month and we are welcoming walk-ins and appointments. We encourage individuals to come receive their vaccine if they have not already done so,” said Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell.”

FCCHD reports that as of Friday, 109,454 doses of vaccine have been administered in Flathead County and 44% percent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. People who would like to receive a vaccine can make an appointment on flatheadhealth.org.

There were 306 new and 1,295 active COVID-19 cases reported on Friday in Flathead County. To date, a total of 22,666 cases have been confirmed in the county including 21,143 recoveries and 228 deaths.