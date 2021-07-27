COVID-19 on the rise in Mineral County

SUPERIOR — The Mineral County Health Department (MHCD) reports seeing high levels of COVID-19.

"A drastic increase in severe cases and a higher number of hospitalizations," is also noted in a social media post.

MCHD is also warning that also noted bed space in neighboring hospitals is decreasing and may not be readily available. Residents are being urged to avoid any public gatherings and to take precautions when out in public.

Information on COVID-19 immunization clinics at MCHD can be found here. People with questions about COVID-19 or who would like to set up a mobile clinic can contact MCHD at (406) 822-3564.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 328 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Mineral County including 306 recoveries and four deaths. A total of 18 active cases were being reported on Tuesday.

A total of 3,508 COVID-19 shots have been administered and 1,842 residents are fully immunized, representing 47% of the total eligible population in Mineral County.

