COVID-19 outbreak occurs at Whitefish care facility

WHITEFISH — The Montana Department of Public Health has confirmed to MTN News that a COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at a long-term care facility in Whitefish.

Twenty-one positive cases and one COVID-19-related death has been associated with an outbreak at Whitefish Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Montana Department of Public Health public information officer Jon Ebelt said efforts are underway at this time to prevent further spread with tests for residents and staff.

“At this point, testing continues of all residents and staff each week until they go 14 days without a new positive per CDC guidance as part of the long-term care response when a positive COVID-19 case is confirmed,” said Ebelt.

Flathead County Health Department officials said they are working extensively on controlling the outbreak.

