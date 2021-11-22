COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5-to-11 year-olds planned in Kalispell

KALISPELL — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children between 5 and 11 years old has been scheduled in Kalispell.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports that due to"overwhelming demand" an appointment-only clinic will take place on Dec. 1 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled online here.

“A vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds will provide the opportunity to vaccinate a significant population of children and will make up for the Flathead’s slow start on vaccinating this age group,” said FCCHD Health Officer Joe Russell.

“Vaccination has proven to be an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19, and our staff is working diligently to offer the vaccine to all individuals who are interested,” Russell noted.

Additionally, COVID-19 vaccine appointments continue to be available for people 12 and older on Tuesdays at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

The vaccine is also available at various other locations around Flathead County. People may visit vaccinefinder.org and type in their zip code to find the nearest locations to receive a vaccine.