COVID-19 vaccines, boosters now available at Missoula Public Health

MISSOULA — Missoula Public Health (MPH) has announced that COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are now available.

The vaccines will be available at the MPH offsite clinics as well as at MPH’s walk-in Immunization Clinic at 301 West Alder Street.

The walk-in clinic operates between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Vaccines at the clinic are available by appointment only on Wednesdays by calling 406-258- 3363.

People should bring a photo ID, their insurance card and their COVID vaccination card if they have it.

MPH notes that for people without insurance, there is a sliding fee scale for kids ages 18 and younger who qualify for VFC and for adults who qualify for the Bridge program.

MPH is offering several offsite flu and COVID vaccine clinics as follows:

