CSKT schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic for Pablo

PABLO — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Tribal Health is planning to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Pablo on Thursday.

The clinic will take place from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the Council Chambers at the Pablo Tribal Complex.

Tribal Health eligible patients as young as five years old will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, booster shots will be available for those who are at least 16 years old.

Appointments can be scheduled online at https://www.mtreadyclinic.org/. Walk-ins are also welcome at the clinic.

There have been 4,830 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lake County including 4,684 recoveries and 86 deaths, according to the Montana COVID-19 tracking website.

A total of 16,814 residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Lake County representing 57% of the eligible population.