CSKT Tribal Health announces COVID-19 screening changes

PABLO - The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) has announced some changes in its COVID-19 policies as regional and local case counts remain consistently low.

Tribal Health is moving into a new phase regarding COVID mitigation strategies within all its facilities.

Beginning on Monday, April 11, 2022, Tribal Health patient navigators will no longer assist patients with COVID-19 screening.

Patients will self-screen for COVID symptoms, using prompts from signage at each main entrance, such as whether or not a patient is exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or other illnesses.

It should be noted that all patients and staff will still be required to wear a mask, covering their nose and mouth area in any Tribal Health facility.

Patients who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be asked to call the main phone of Tribal Health at 406-745-3525 to receive additional guidance toward the best resource for their care.

Tribal Health will continue to monitor regional and local COVID-19 case counts and will implement additional mitigation strategies as needed, according to a news release.