CSKT Tribal Health offering COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5-to-11

CSKT Tribal Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and will need a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online and searching for appointments by using the key words: Arlee; KwaTaqNuk; or Ronan.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations and times:

KwaTaqNuk - Polson: Tuesdays from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. (Ages 5+ years)

Arlee Fitness Center - Arlee: Tuesdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (Ages 5+ years)

Ronan Health Center - Ronan: Wednesdays from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. (Ages 5 - 11 years ONLY)

Parents and care providers who have children that may require additional support for their vaccinations can click here and search for Ronan, or call Tribal Health at (406) 745-3525 to make an appointment at the Ronan Health Center. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins will not be turned away.

Tribal Health notes COVID-19 vaccinations and other vaccinations — such as for influenza and pneumonia — can now be administered simultaneously.

COVID booster shots (Pfizer and Moderna) are also available for:

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Some of the Underlying Medical Conditions include the following:

Cancer, CKD, Chronic Lung Disease, Dementia/neurological conditions, Diabetes, Down Syndrome, Heart Conditions, HIV infection, Immunocompromised, Liver Disease, Overweight/Obesity, Pregnancy, Sickle Cell/Thalassemia, Smoking, Transplant recipients, Stroke, CVD, Substance Use Disorders

Additional information regarding COVID-19 from Tribal Health can be found here.