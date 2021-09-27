CSKT Tribal Health offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

PABLO — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations as well as Pfizer booster shots.
The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the following groups receive a Pfizer booster shot which are now being offered by Tribal Health:
- People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care facilities at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
- People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions [r20.rs6.net] at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
- Frontline healthcare workers at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
- Teachers residing and teaching on the Flathead Reservation at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
Although the CDC states the following groups may receive a vaccine, Tribal Health is not offering a booster shot to these patients, but plans to do so in the near future:
- People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions [r20.rs6.net]
- People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
Some of the Underlying Medical Conditions include the following:
- Cancer
- CKD
- Chronic Lung Disease
- Dementia/neurological conditions
- Diabetes
- Down Syndrome
- Heart Conditions
- HIV infection
- Immunocompromised
- Liver Disease
- Overweight/Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Sickle Cell/Thalassemia
- Smoking
- Transplant recipients
- Stroke
- CVD
- Substance Use Disorders
Boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been authorized and Tribal Health is not offering booster shots to patients that received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
The booster shots offered at this time are only for those who completed the Pfizer vaccination primary series.
Tribal Health is offering the following vaccination clinics beginning on 9/27/21:
- KwaTaqNuk Resort: Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. / Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Arlee Community Center: Mondays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. / Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments should be scheduled for booster shots here or by calling Tribal Health at (406) 745-3525.
The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 3,060 cases have been confirmed in Lake County including 2,725 recoveries and 48 total deaths. There were 287 active cases in the county as of Monday.
A total of 15,076 Lake County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 58% of the eligible population.