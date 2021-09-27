Watch
CSKT Tribal Health offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

Federica Narancio/AP
MCPS high school students could win an e-bike, scholarship money or a gaming system just by getting their COVID-19 vaccination. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Vaccine
Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 14:13:15-04

PABLO — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations as well as Pfizer booster shots.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the following groups receive a Pfizer booster shot which are now being offered by Tribal Health:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care facilities at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions [r20.rs6.net] at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
  • Frontline healthcare workers at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.
  • Teachers residing and teaching on the Flathead Reservation at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.

Although the CDC states the following groups may receive a vaccine, Tribal Health is not offering a booster shot to these patients, but plans to do so in the near future:

  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions [r20.rs6.net]
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Some of the Underlying Medical Conditions include the following:

  • Cancer
  • CKD
  • Chronic Lung Disease
  • Dementia/neurological conditions
  • Diabetes
  • Down Syndrome
  • Heart Conditions
  • HIV infection
  • Immunocompromised
  • Liver Disease
  • Overweight/Obesity
  • Pregnancy
  • Sickle Cell/Thalassemia
  • Smoking
  • Transplant recipients
  • Stroke
  • CVD
  • Substance Use Disorders

Boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been authorized and Tribal Health is not offering booster shots to patients that received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The booster shots offered at this time are only for those who completed the Pfizer vaccination primary series.

Tribal Health is offering the following vaccination clinics beginning on 9/27/21:

  • KwaTaqNuk Resort: Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. / Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Arlee Community Center: Mondays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. / Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments should be scheduled for booster shots here or by calling Tribal Health at (406) 745-3525.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 3,060 cases have been confirmed in Lake County including 2,725 recoveries and 48 total deaths. There were 287 active cases in the county as of Monday.

A total of 15,076 Lake County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 58% of the eligible population.

