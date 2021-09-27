CSKT Tribal Health offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

PABLO — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations as well as Pfizer booster shots.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the following groups receive a Pfizer booster shot which are now being offered by Tribal Health:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care facilities at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.

People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions [r20.rs6.net] at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.

Frontline healthcare workers at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.

Teachers residing and teaching on the Flathead Reservation at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series.

Although the CDC states the following groups may receive a vaccine, Tribal Health is not offering a booster shot to these patients, but plans to do so in the near future:

People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions [r20.rs6.net]

People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Some of the Underlying Medical Conditions include the following:

Cancer

CKD

Chronic Lung Disease

Dementia/neurological conditions

Diabetes

Down Syndrome

Heart Conditions

HIV infection

Immunocompromised

Liver Disease

Overweight/Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle Cell/Thalassemia

Smoking

Transplant recipients

Stroke

CVD

Substance Use Disorders

Boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not been authorized and Tribal Health is not offering booster shots to patients that received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The booster shots offered at this time are only for those who completed the Pfizer vaccination primary series.

Tribal Health is offering the following vaccination clinics beginning on 9/27/21:

KwaTaqNuk Resort: Tuesdays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. / Wednesdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arlee Community Center: Mondays 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. / Thursdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments should be scheduled for booster shots here or by calling Tribal Health at (406) 745-3525.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 3,060 cases have been confirmed in Lake County including 2,725 recoveries and 48 total deaths. There were 287 active cases in the county as of Monday.

A total of 15,076 Lake County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 58% of the eligible population.

