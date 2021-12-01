Data reconciliation shows 44 additional COVID-19 related deaths in Ravalli County

HELENA — An additional 44 COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Ravalli County as the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) continues to conduct "ongoing data reconciliation related to death certificates," according to a news release.

A total of 51 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday DPHHS with the agency reporting they occurred over the span of several months in 2021. A total of seven deaths occurred between March and August; eight occurred in September; 27 occurred in October, and nine occurred in November.

The newly confirmed information has resulted in the number of COVID-19 related deaths rising to 116 according to the Montana COVID-19 tracking website.

A total of 5,404 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Ravalli County including 5,247 recoveries and 116 deaths. There were 41 active cases being reported on Wednesday.

A total of 20,787 Ravalli County residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 48% of the eligible population.

