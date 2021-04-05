Evening, weekend Missoula COVID-19 vaccine appointments available

MISSOULA — Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available this week for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older.

Two of the clinics will take place on Thursday evening and on Sunday.

The links to make appointments are now available on the Get Vaccinated page at covid19.missoula.co.

People without Internet access or who are not proficient online can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance.

Patients who book appointments for two-shot vaccines are committing to a second-dose appointment exactly 21 days later (Pfizer) from the date of their first dose, at the same time as their first appointment.

Rescheduling appointments is highly discouraged and will only be considered on a case-by-case basis for those experiencing an emergency.

Upcoming clinics include:

Thursday, April 8

Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's Market First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older,with appointments offered as late as 7 p.m.



Sunday, April 11

Missoula City-County Health Department, Former Lucky's Market First-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments (16+) available for Missoula County residents ages 16 and older.



Partnership Health Center clinics (Tuesday and Thursday clinics):

Tuesday, April 6

Missoula County Fairgrounds, Building No. 16 First-dose Moderna vaccine appointments (18+) available for Missoula County residents ages 18 and older



Thursday, April 8