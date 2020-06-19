Evidence of COVID-19 community spread in Flathead County

KALISPELL — Local health officials report that evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Flathead County has been discovered.

Five COVID-19 cases have been identified over the last few days that cannot be directly traced back to a known exposure with a positive case or related to travel, according to the Flathead City-County Health Department.

There are currently eight active cases of COVID-19 in Flathead County residents and one active case of a non-resident being monitored in Flathead County. All close contacts of the cases have been notified.

Flathead County health officials urging everyone to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, wearing a mask when in public, and to stay at home when sick.

“We all have an important role to play,” Health Officer Hillary Hanson said. “We must work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our community.”

There have been 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Flathead County as of Friday including two deaths. To date, 35 people have recovered from COVID-19.

