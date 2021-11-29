Face coverings now optional at Lolo School

Lolo School administrators have announced that face coverings — which have been required since the start of the academic year — will now only be optional.

The Lolo School Board policy states that face coverings are required when the daily new cases per 100,000 is 25 or greater, based on a seven-day average.

Face coverings can become optional when Missoula County has reported at least five consecutive days below 25. That measure has been reached according to information on missoulainfo.com. As a result, face masks will now be optional beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“Students and staff are welcome to continue wearing face coverings as they wish. We expect kindness and courtesy to be extended to all as they make their choices,” a statement reads. “The school will still provide masks to those who want one, so long as we have adequate supplies.”

Lolo School officials note that if the daily new cases per 100,000 is 25 or greater based on a seven-day average, then face coverings will be required starting the next school day and will continue to be required until data show at least five consecutive days under 25.

The Missoula City-County Health Department reported 18 new and 805 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday. To date, a total of 17,403 cases have been confirmed in the county including 16,418 recoveries and 180 COVID-19 related deaths.