First Friday Mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic scheduled in Missoula

Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 01, 2021
MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is partnering with Worden’s Market and Deli to host a walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic during First Friday.

A mobile vaccine clinic will be set up in the Worden’s Market parking lot on North Higgins Avenue from 4:30 to 7:30 on June 4.

The mobile vaccine clinic will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to Missoula County residents over the age of 18, and the Pfizer vaccine to County residents over the age of 12.

Residents between 12 and 15 years old must be accompanied by a guardian, while those who are 16 or 17 must bring a guardian-signed consent form if a guardian cannot accompany them.

People who wish to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at the Southgate Mall vaccine clinic can do so here.

The clinic has appointments available seven days a week and serves walk-up patients during all clinic hours.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 119,449 vaccine doses have been administered and 58,260 Missoula County residents -- 56% of the eligible population -- are fully immunized.

There have been 9,219 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Missoula County including 9,080 recoveries and 94 deaths.

