Flathead children as young as 12 may soon have access to Pfizer COVID-19

KALISPELL — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available for children as young as 12 in Flathead County.

The vaccine was approved for children ages 12 to 15 by the Food and Drug Administration on Monday.

Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell said the Health Department is waiting for final emergency use authorization from the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) before administering the vaccine, which could come as early as Wednesday.

Russell said parents or guardians of children as young as 12 can already submit a COVID-19 vaccine request form on the county's website.

He said parents or guardians will be contacted by the health department to schedule an appointment, once CDC approval is granted.

“Everyone should be advised, if you want to be vaccinated and you’re between the ages of 12 to 17, you have to have your parent's permission to be vaccinated,” Russell tells MTN News.

Russell believes the county will have the ability to administer vaccines to children as young as 12 at clinics starting next week.