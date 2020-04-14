Flathead Co. Agency on Aging expands eligibility for the Meals on Wheels program

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Agency on Aging has expanded eligibility for the Meals on Wheels program during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hot, home-delivered meals and/or frozen meals are now available for pick-up to people age 60 and older, as well as those under 60 with a disability, who normally don’t need assistance but are unable to get adequate nutrition due to sheltering in place or other COVID-related circumstances.

The Flathead County Agency on Aging is also offering a Friendly Caller service for older adults who’d like someone to check in on them weekly.

Agency staff is also continuing to provide Medicare and benefits counseling and application assistance, connection to community services and information about COVID-19 related resources for older adults by phone.

Additionally, Eagle Transit is providing rides to older adults and people with disabilities to grocery stores, medical appointments and other essential services.

Call the Flathead County Agency on Aging at (406) 758-5730 for more information about the expanded services or click here.