Flathead Co. confirms 5 additional COVID-19 related deaths

KALISPELL — An additional five COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Flathead County,

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) states in a news release that the five deaths are associated with a long term care facility.

A total of 44 COVID-19 related deaths have now been recorded in Flathead County.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all loved ones,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

“We continue to ask all Flathead residents to take the necessary preventative steps to protect our most vulnerable community members," Robinson added.