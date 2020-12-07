Menu

Flathead Co. confirms 5 additional COVID-19 related deaths

MTN News
<i>The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.</i>
Posted at 1:23 PM, Dec 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-07 15:23:28-05

KALISPELL — An additional five COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Flathead County,

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) states in a news release that the five deaths are associated with a long term care facility.

A total of 44 COVID-19 related deaths have now been recorded in Flathead County.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to all loved ones,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

“We continue to ask all Flathead residents to take the necessary preventative steps to protect our most vulnerable community members," Robinson added.

