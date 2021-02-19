Flathead Co. provides COVID-19 vaccination update

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) is providing an update on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts taking place in Northwest Montana.

FCCHD reports that to date, 12,513 vaccinations have been given to individuals in Tier 1A and Tier 1B and 3,609 residents are now fully immunized.

The county is also anticipating receiving another shipment of approximately 1,200 vaccine doses which are scheduled to arrive next week, according to a news release.

FCCHD is encouraging all interested residents who belong in Tier 1B to add their name to the COVID-19 vaccination list.

The COVID-19 vaccine is continuing to be administered by appointment only to eligible individuals in Kalispell and Whitefish.

The vaccination clinics are held at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and at Grouse Mountain Lodge Conference Center on Thursdays.

FCCHD is encouraging residents who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to use the online request form. People who do not have internet access can call (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail with their name, date of birth, and phone number.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center will contact all individuals who are currently on the list to schedule appointments, but FCCHD notes that due to the call volume, not all calls will be answered.

Schedulers are calling seven days a week and we may be calling from several different phone numbers. To ensure that residents receive an appointment it’s advised that people on the waiting-to-be-scheduled list answer calls from unknown callers with (406) area codes.

Flathead County is continuing to receive weekly shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and FCCHD is quickly working through the vaccine call list.

Residents who have called or submitted a form to be added to the list more than three weeks ago and have not received a phone call to schedule an appointment are being asked to resubmit their information using the online form.

“We are continuing to utilize all of our available resources to get vaccine in arms,” said Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer Joe Russell. “Our staff remains dedicated to efficiently vaccinating the remainder of Tier 1B.”

“If you belong in Tier 1B and you are interested in receiving the vaccine, please fill out our online form and our schedulers will get in touch with you,” Russell added.

People are being asked to visit the Flathead City-County Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine website to obtain the most up-to-date information.