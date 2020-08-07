Flathead Co. reports 21 additional COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — State health officials are reporting an additional 21 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Flathead.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports as of Friday morning there are currently 180 active cases -- including nine hospitalizations.

Local health officials are monitoring 549 people for COVID-19.

To date, a total of 322 total cases have been recorded. There have been 140 recoveries and two deaths.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the Flathead City-County Department.