Flathead Co. reports 3 additional COVID-19 related deaths

KALISPELL — Three additional COVID-19 related deaths are being reported in northwest Montana.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) confirmed the deaths on Friday morning. The total number of deaths has now risen to 26.

“We send our condolences to all friends and family that have been affected by these deaths,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

FCCHD will continue to update its COVID-19 website daily with case counts and press releases.