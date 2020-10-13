Flathead Co. residents urged to "Stop the Surge" of COVID-19

KALISPELL — Kalispell Regional Healthcare officials are urging Flathead County residents to help “Stop the Surge” as COVID-19 cases rise at an alarming rate.

KRH officials said in a letter to the community that more kids are missing school, parents are missing work and local businesses are trying to survive as COVID-19 cases surge.

The letter states Flathead County needs to flatten the curve, so hospitals and clinics are not overwhelmed.

Kalispell Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Doug Nelson says Flathead residents can protect others from infection by staying home if you feel sick.

He added Flathead County can still change the course of the pandemic by wearing a mask, washing hands and avoiding large gatherings.

“If we as a community pull together, we can beat this thing, but we need to pull together and do what’s right,” Dr. Nelson said.

The letter was signed by eight leading physicians at Kalispell Regional Healthcare.

There were nearly 1,100 active COVID-19 cases reported on Monday in Flathead County.