Flathead County adds 87 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 87 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases stands has dropped from 1,961 on Wednesday to 1,902.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 7,715 including 5,769 recoveries and 44 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 25 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD in the Thursday update which up from the 21 reported on Wednesday.

A closer look at the COVID-19 data shows there are 556 active cases in Kalispell and 115 active COVID-19 cases in both Columbia Falls and Whitefish.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.

The health board voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.