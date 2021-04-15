Flathead County announces additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) will be teaming up with Kalispell Regional Healthcare to hold weekly appointment-only vaccine clinics through the spring.

They will be held Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

Health Officer Joe Russell says case rates are trending downwards and the vaccines are helping the community stay safe.

FCCHD is encouraging residents to add their names to the COVID-19 vaccine list by using the online vaccination form.

All Montanans aged 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are making moves in the right direction,” Russell said. “Our case rates are trending downwards, and the vaccines, along with social distancing and wearing masks, are helping our community stay healthy and safe.”

More than 38,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Flathead County, and the hope is those numbers will grow.