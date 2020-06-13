Flathead County confirms one new COVID-19 case Saturday

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department and the Department of Public Health and Human services announced a new COVID-19 confirmed case in Flathead County.

The person is over the age of 60 and has no recent travel history.

The case is currently under investigation.

All close contacts of the case will be notified.

The Flathead City-County Health Department wants to remind everyone to follow these guidelines:

- Vulnerable individuals should continue to follow the stay at home guidance.

- All individuals should socially distance (at least 6 feet apart) from non-household members.

- All individuals should wear a cloth face covering in public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

- All individuals should stay home if they are sick.

- All individuals should continue to wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

