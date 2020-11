KALISPELL — Three additional COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) confirmed the deaths on Friday afternoon.

No further information is being released.

There has now been a total of 30 COVID-19 related deaths of Flathead County residents.

“We send our deepest sympathies to all loved ones impacted by these deaths,” FCCHD Interim Health Officer Tamalee St. James Robinson said in a statement.