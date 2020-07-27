Flathead County COVID-19 cases become harder to trace

KALISPELL — Flathead County health officials say with the rise in COVID-19 cases is becoming harder to trace within the community.

Interim Flathead County Public Health Officer Tamalee Robinson explained to MTN News that with the busy tourist season in the Flathead Valley has seen an increase in virus cases. She says that many locals and visitors are frequenting restaurants and bars and because of this, it's becoming harder to track down exactly where people are contracting the virus from.

The Flathead City-County Health Department's website has detailed descriptions showing how each active virus case has been contracted. However with the rise in cases., Robinson says the department may not be able to continue releasing that information to the public on its website.

"When you go out and go into a situation, and people aren't wearing masks, think about, am I going to be exposed here and am I going to take the risk of being exposed?" asked Robinson. "And have the virus or spread to my family members? Or having to go under quarantine for fourteen days and having to stay home?"

Robinson is reminding people to sanitize their hands, social distance and wear a mask. She also stresses that wearing a mask does not replace social distancing, continue to social distance even if you're wearing a mask.

Flathead County was reporting 67 active cases with over 400 close contacts being monitored as of Monday morning. To date, 190 confirmed cases and two deaths are being reported in the county.