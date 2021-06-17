Flathead County COVID-19 vaccination center closing

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) has announced it will be shutting down the immunization clinics at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

The last clinic will take place on June 22.

Health officials note the COVID-19 vaccine will continue to be available to individuals 12 and older in Flathead County.

FCCHD will administer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment or walk-in on Tuesdays at the Flathead City-County Health Department Immunization Clinic.

Vaccines are also available from local pharmacies, healthcare providers, and pop-up clinics throughout the county.

Residents who still wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine can click here for additional information. Locations are also available online here.

“As we shift out of mass vaccination clinics, we want to extend our gratitude and appreciation for all the staff and volunteers who came together to help vaccinate our community,” said Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell.

According to FCCHD, a total of 66,152 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Flathead County and 41% of county residents have received at least one dose.

Getting vaccinated is an important way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19. FCCHD would like to provide the following reminders about the benefits of receiving the vaccine:

Residents who would like to receive a vaccine can call (406) 751-8119 or submit an online form.

A total of 12,360 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County including 12,181 recoveries and 101 deaths. There are currently 78 active cases.

