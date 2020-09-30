Flathead County details recent COVID-19 related deaths

KALISPELL — We are learning additional information about recent COVID-19 deaths in Flathead County.

The total number of deaths rose to 19 on Wednesday.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) is confirming three recent COVID-19 related deaths.

Two of the deaths are associated with long-term care facilities and one is associated with an assisted living facility located in Flathead County.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all friends and family that have been affected,” said FCCHD Interim Health Officer Tamalee St. James Robinson,.

FCCHD notes in a news release that they will continue to update its COVID-19 website daily with case counts and press releases.

State numbers showed 64 new cases being reported on Wednesday morning.

There are currently 519 active COVID-19 cases being reported in Flathead County.