On Monday, Flathead City-County Health Department received notice via the Department of Public Health and Human Services that 2more individuals have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Flathead County.

The first individual is a female in her 30s and the second individual is a male in his 50s.

Bringing Flathead County's total number of COVID-19 cases to 4.

The Health Department is beginning an investigation and will be providing additional information as it is available.