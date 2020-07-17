Flathead County partnering with local organizations to provide free HEPA filters

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department announced Friday morning that they are partnering with Climate Smart Glacier Country, Whitefish Community Foundation, and Flathead Electric Co-Op’s Roundup for Safety program to provide free HEPA filters to at-risk individuals in the community.

HEPA, or high-efficiency particulate air filters are portable air cleaners that filter out harmful particles from wildfire smoke and more.

The filters are available for central heating and cooling systems but for homes without central air, the portable units with small HEPA filters can plug into a standard wall outlet.

Low-income individuals with any of the following conditions are considered "at-risk" for developing health problems associated with wildfire smoke and may qualify for the HEPA filter program:

· Lung Disease

· Asthma

· Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

· Heart Disease

· Senior Citizens

· Expectant mothers and infants

· Other respiratory illnesses

“We are very excited to be teaming up with the Health Department on this new project," said Climate Smart Glacier Country chair member Casey Lewis. "It is important that everyone prepares for the approaching fire season and understands the potential health risks. Providing the HEPA filters to at-risk households is one way we can make a difference.”