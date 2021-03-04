Flathead County provides COVID-19 vaccine update

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) is providing an update on the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Health and Human Services recently announced the move to Tier 1B+ which includes individuals aged 60-to-69 and individuals aged 16-to-59 with certain medical conditions that put them at higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

This new tier may begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations as early as March 8, according to FCCHD. Residents who belong in Tier 1B or the new Tier 1B+ are encouraged to add their name to the COVID-19 vaccination list by using the online vaccination form. The form can be found here.

Once a form is submitted, an FCCHD staff member will contact you via phone call to schedule a vaccination appointment when a vaccine becomes available. FCCHD notes that schedulers are calling seven days a week, and we may be calling from several different phone numbers. It may take several weeks to receive a scheduling call.

People who do not have internet access can call the COVID-19 Vaccine Line at (406) 751-8119. Due to high call volume, most callers will be directed to leave a voicemail with name, date of birth, and phone number.

Flathead County is administering both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the county expects a small shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to arrive within the next week. The supply of Johnson and Johnson is very limited at this time and the vaccine will be offered to individuals on the COVID-19 scheduling list as supply allows.

“Our staff will continue to work hard to administer vaccine to the expanded Tier 1B+ population,” said Flathead County Health Officer Joe Russell. “I encourage all interested individuals in Tier 1B or Tier 1B+ to add their name to the list by submitting an online form.”

FCCHD in partnership with Kalispell Regional Healthcare and North Valley Hospital, has administered 18,141 vaccinations to individuals in Tier 1A and Tier 1B, and 5,954 individuals are fully immunized. The latest updated information about vaccine distribution can be found here.