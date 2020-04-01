Flathead County reporting 14 COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — There are 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Flathead County.

One of the new cases was originally reported in Lake County, but is now included in the Flathead County numbers

The Flathead City-County Health Department notes that each positive case is being extensively investigated.

Local health officials say that all contacts of cases in Flathead County have been notified of potential exposure.

The below information has been released by the Flathead City-County Health Department:



Male in his 50’s, domestic out-of-state travel

Male in his 30’s, domestic out-of-state travel

Male in his 50’s, domestic out-of-state travel, contact to original Male in 50’s

Female in her 30’s, domestic out-of-state travel

Female in her 20’s, domestic out-of-state travel

Female in her 50’s, exposure to known positive

Male in his 30’s, exposure to known positive

Female in her 60’s, international travel

Male in his 50’s, domestic out-of-state travel

Female in her 20’s, domestic out-of-state travel

Female in her 20’s, international travel

Male in his 80’s, domestic out-of-state travel

Female in her 70’s, domestic out-of-state travel

Male in his 20’s, domestic out-of-state travel

The State of Montana was reporting 208 confirmed cases in the state.

