Flathead County reporting 4th death from COVID-19

MTN News
<i>The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.</i>
Flathead County health officials detail whooping cough cases
Posted at 11:01 AM, Aug 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-22 13:32:58-04

Flathead County reported it's fourth death due to COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

The individual was residing in a long-term care facility though the name of the facility and details about the individual were not provided.

FCCHD also said it has identified an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in connection with the facility.

“We must continue to be vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department in a media release. “We all have an important role to play in protecting our most vulnerable community members.”

The state tracking map reported 20 new COVID-19 cases for Flathead County on Saturday. The county now has 94 active cases.

