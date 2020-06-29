Menu

Flathead County reporting 6 additional COVID-19 cases

MTN News
<i>MTN News talked with Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy to gauge where we stand against the pandemic.</i>
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jun 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-29 12:27:43-04

KALISPELL — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the Flathead.

Newly released state numbers show that six new cases are being reported as of Monday morning.

FlatheadF30-3906/28/2020
FlatheadF30-3906/28/2020
FlatheadM60-6906/28/2020
FlatheadF60-6906/28/2020
FlatheadM50-5906/28/2020
FlatheadF70-7906/28/2020

There are now 16 active COVID-19 cases in Flathead County, including one non-resident.

A total of 60 cases have been reported to date -- including two deaths and 41 recoveries.

Local health officials reported on June 19 that there was evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Flathead County.

