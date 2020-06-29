Flathead County reporting 6 additional COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the Flathead.

Newly released state numbers show that six new cases are being reported as of Monday morning.

Flathead F 30-39 06/28/2020 Flathead F 30-39 06/28/2020 Flathead M 60-69 06/28/2020 Flathead F 60-69 06/28/2020 Flathead M 50-59 06/28/2020 Flathead F 70-79 06/28/2020

There are now 16 active COVID-19 cases in Flathead County, including one non-resident.

A total of 60 cases have been reported to date -- including two deaths and 41 recoveries.

Local health officials reported on June 19 that there was evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Flathead County.