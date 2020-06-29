Flathead County reporting 6 additional COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is on the rise in the Flathead.
Newly released state numbers show that six new cases are being reported as of Monday morning.
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|06/28/2020
|Flathead
|F
|30-39
|06/28/2020
|Flathead
|M
|60-69
|06/28/2020
|Flathead
|F
|60-69
|06/28/2020
|Flathead
|M
|50-59
|06/28/2020
|Flathead
|F
|70-79
|06/28/2020
There are now 16 active COVID-19 cases in Flathead County, including one non-resident.
A total of 60 cases have been reported to date -- including two deaths and 41 recoveries.
Local health officials reported on June 19 that there was evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in Flathead County.
-
Montana COVID-19 case numbers update - June 29Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.