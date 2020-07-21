Menu

Flathead County reporting additional COVID-19 cases

MTN News
<i>The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.</i>
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-21 13:23:23-04

KALISPELL — State numbers released on Tuesday morning show that an additional 14 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

The Montana Response COVID-19 tracking map shows the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county now stands at 40.

To date, 142 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Flathead County.

Four hospitalizations are being reported, including two out of county residents.

There are currently 384 contacts being monitored for COVID-19.

The Flathead City-County Health Department notes that community spread of COVID-19 continues to exist in Flathead County.

