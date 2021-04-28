Flathead County reports 24 additional COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 24 additionally confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports there are 95 active cases.

There has been a total of 11,711 COVID-19 cases including 11,525 recoveries and 91 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently three active COVID-19 related hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows a total of 50,804 have been administered and 21,388 Flathead County residents are fully immunized which represents 25.5% of the eligible population.

Residents who wish to be immunized may fill out a vaccine request form on the health department’s website or call (406) 751-8119 and leave a voicemail.

The FCCHD COVID-19 website can be found here.