Flathead County reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 52 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases now stands at 1,104.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 8,116 including 6,968 recoveries and 44 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 20 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD in the Wednesday update.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.

The health board voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.