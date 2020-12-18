Flathead County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 56 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases since the Thursday update.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases has risen slightly to 1,096.

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 8,268 including 7,121 recoveries and 51 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 12 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD which marks a drop of three since the Thursday update.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Dec. 17.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.

The health board voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.