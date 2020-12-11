Flathead County reports 89 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 89 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases stands has dropped from 1,902 on Thursday to 1,189.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 7,799 including 6,566 recoveries and 44 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are 23 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD in the Friday update.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.

The health board voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.

Community spread of COVID-19 is still taking place, according to the local public health department.

Flathead County health officials are urging people to remain diligent with social distancing and strong hygiene as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.