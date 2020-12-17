Flathead County reports 92 new COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Newly released numbers show that Flathead County has added 92 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Numbers from the Flathead City-County Health Department also show that the number of active cases has dropped from 1,104 on Wednesday to 1,086.

The number of coronavirus cases confirmed stands at 8,220 including 7,083 recoveries and 51 COVID-19 related deaths.

Seven of the deaths were reported on Wednesday.

There are currently 15 active hospitalizations being reported by FCCHD which marks a drop of five since the Wednesday update.

A closer look at the data from Flathead County shows that Kalispell is still reporting the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 556.

Columbia Falls and Whitefish follow with 155 actives cases in each city.

Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers on Thursday morning.

The Flathead City-County Board of Health decided unanimously on Dec. 9 that Joe Russell will serve as the county's new health officer.

The health board voted 4-to-4 on a proposal on Nov. 2 for increased restrictions on social gatherings meaning the measure did not pass.