Flathead County confirms 7 additional COVID-19 related deaths

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) has confirmed seven additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Three of the deaths are associated with three different residential care facilities, according to a news release.

The latest deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County to 51.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Health Officer Joe Russell.

“We continue to encourage all Flathead residents to wear a mask, social distance, and stay home when sick to protect our most vulnerable," Russell added.

Additionally, FCCHD reported 52 additionally conformed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.