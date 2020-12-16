Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Flathead County confirms 7 additional COVID-19 related deaths

items.[0].image.alt
(MTN News graphic)
colate2.png
Posted at 1:51 PM, Dec 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-16 16:09:26-05

KALISPELL — The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) has confirmed seven additional COVID-19 related deaths.

Three of the deaths are associated with three different residential care facilities, according to a news release.

The latest deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Flathead County to 51.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all loved ones impacted by these deaths,” said Health Officer Joe Russell.

“We continue to encourage all Flathead residents to wear a mask, social distance, and stay home when sick to protect our most vulnerable," Russell added.

Additionally, FCCHD reported 52 additionally conformed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

Coronavirus Ongoing Coverage

 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.