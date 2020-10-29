Flathead County reports additional COVID-19 related death

KALISPELL — An additional COVID-19 related death is being reported in Flathead County on Thursday morning.

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports that a total of 27 residents have passed away.

“We express our sincerest sympathies to all that have been affected by this death,” said Tamalee St. James Robinson, Interim Health Officer of the Flathead City-County Health Department.

FCCHD was reporting an additional 59 confirmed COVID-19 cases as well as 26 current hospitalizations as of Thursday morning.

Lake County Public Health reported a fifth COVID-19 related death on Thursday.