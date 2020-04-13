Flathead County reports first COVID-19 related death

KALISPELL — A seventh COVID-19 related death is being reported in Montana.

The Flathead City-County Health Department confirmed Monday the first death related to COVID-19 in Flathead County. The individual was over the age of 65 and was a resident of Flathead County who had had underlying health conditions, according to a news release.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends,” said Hillary Hanson, Flathead City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We want to remind our community about the importance of staying at home. We must work together to protect our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Local health officials say that out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

“I am saddened to hear of another death due to COVID-19 in Montana and am thinking of the family and friends who are grieving the loss of this fellow Montanan," Gov. Steve Bullock said in a statement released Monday. "We must stay vigilant in our efforts to stay home and take all precautions to protect our family, friends, and Montana’s most vulnerable during this difficult time.”

State numbers show that as of Sunday Flathead County had 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the third most in a Montana county.

There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in Toole County, and one each in Flathead, Lincoln, Madison and Missoula counties.