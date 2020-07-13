Flathead County reports additional COVID-19 cases

KALISPELL — Nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases were being reported in Flathead County on Monday morning.
The Flathead City-County Health Department reports there are currently 25 active COVID-19 cases in residents.
A total of 75 cases have been reported in Flathead County to date. There have been 48 recoveries and two deaths.
The source of 11 of the COVID-19 cases in Flathead County remains under investigation.
Local health officials note that all close contacts to confirmed COVID-19 cases will be notified by the Flathead City-County Health Department.
