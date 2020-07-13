Menu

Flathead County reports additional COVID-19 cases

MTN News
<i>The Flathead City-County Health Department building in Kalispell.</i>
Posted at 10:58 AM, Jul 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-13 13:17:38-04

KALISPELL — Nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases were being reported in Flathead County on Monday morning.

The Flathead City-County Health Department reports there are currently 25 active COVID-19 cases in residents.

A total of 75 cases have been reported in Flathead County to date. There have been 48 recoveries and two deaths.

The source of 11 of the COVID-19 cases in Flathead County remains under investigation.

Local health officials note that all close contacts to confirmed COVID-19 cases will be notified by the Flathead City-County Health Department.

