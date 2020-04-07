Flathead County seeing community spread of COVID-19

KALISPELL — Local health officials are confirming that there is now documentation of community spread COVID-19 in Flathead County.

The Flathead City-County Health Department has received six cases in recent days where there is no known contact or exposure with a positive case or related to travel, according to a news release.

“These cases indicate that there is evidence of community transmission in Flathead County,” said FCCHD Health Officer Hillary Hanson.

Five additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Flathead County on Monday bringing the county’s total to 31 cases.

Local health officials have been in contact with all of these cases and are currently conducting contact investigations to minimize additional transmission.

All patients have been isolated, and those who had close contacts with the patients have been quarantined.

